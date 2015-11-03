RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 3 Brazil produced 2.4 million barrels of oil per day in September, a rise of 1.6 percent compared to the same period in 2014 but a fall of 6 percent from the previous month, the oil agency ANP said on Tuesday.

Natural gas production rose by 9.5 percent compared to last year and 1.9 percent on the previous month, reaching 97.4 million cubic meters per day, according to data on the ANP's website.

