BRIEF-Linn Energy successfully completes financial restructuring
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's oil regulator said on Thursday that oil company OGX might be allowed to hold onto its exploration blocks, even if it filed for bankruptcy protection.
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp