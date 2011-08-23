* New bidding round not to include any subsalt fields

* President Dilma still reviewing blocks

BRASILIA, Aug 23 Brazil is unlikely to hold a new oil bidding round until early 2012, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Tuesday.

Brazil had hoped to hold its 11th oil round later this year but President Dilma Rousseff is still reviewing the exploration and production blocks that are expected to be put up for auction.

Lobao said that the auction could occur in January or February of next year but that none of the highly sought after concession blocks in the subsalt area off Brazil's southeastern coast will be included in the new auction.

New frontier exploratory blocks, including in the Amazon region, are expected to be auctioned, however, as the government tries to open up new reserves beyond the current focus of exploration and production in the subsalt area.

Brazil suspended the auctions of the most promising deep-water blocks in 2007, shortly after state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) discovered massive deposits of light oil and gas in its Santos and Campos basins. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)