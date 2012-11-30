BRASILIA Nov 30 President Dilma Rousseff signed
into law a controversial bill that redistributes Brazil's future
oil wealth among the country's 27 states, but she vetoed clauses
slashing royalties from exi sting concessions in producer states,
sa id Gleisi Hoffmann, the president's chief of staff, on Friday.
The measure, fiercely opposed by Rio de Janeiro and two
other producer states, marks a reordering of Brazil's oil
regulations before massive new offshore oil fields near Rio come
on stream in the coming years.
Rousseff's partial veto is a compromise aimed at avoiding
legal challenges that could hold up auctions of oil concessions
planned for next year. Since the new beds were discovered in
2007, auctions for new concessions have been suspended.