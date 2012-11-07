* Bill would change royalties for existing concessions
* Royalty changes could tie up industry in courts
* Bill could face veto from President Rousseff
* Rio de Janeiro warns change could hurt Olympics
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 Brazil's lower house of
Congress passed a controversial oil and gas royalty bill on
Tuesday, setting up a possible confrontation with President
Dilma Rousseff who may veto the measures, stalling efforts to
sell new petroleum exploration rights
The bill, already passed by the Senate and which lower house
lawmakers approved by 286 to 124, raises royalties on future
offshore oil development in the country's most promising
"subsalt" region.
It also aims to divide oil royalties more equally for
existing and future oil fields among the country's 27 states and
more than 5,000 municipalities by slashing payments to the
biggest producing states and municipalities that now receive the
lion's share of royalty revenue.
Rousseff has voiced her strong opposition to any bill that
would alter existing contracts. Changes could lead to court
challenges creating legal risks for the industry and hindering
plans to hold Brazil's first oil rights auctions in more than
four years in 2013.
The passage of the bill is the latest episode in a five-year
effort by Rousseff, her Workers' Party and her predecessor Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva to use the discovery, starting in 2007, of
some of the world's largest offshore reserves to propel the
country, already the world's sixth-largest economy, out of
poverty.
Despite the discoveries, though, oil production has stalled
at about 2 million barrels a day. Costs have soared and efforts
to boost Brazilian participation in the manufacture of ships,
platforms and other oil equipment and services has delayed new
projects and output.
"Brazil's oil industry is passing through a tough time,"
Workers' Party Senator Delcidio Amaral told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It has a great future in the medium and long term, but this
bill causes problems."
Amaral, who despite his reservations voted for the bill in
the Senate, applauded its efforts to direct oil revenues to
social programs such as schools and hospitals.
He added, however, that Congress' decision to change the
royalty rules for existing oil and gas concessions could lead to
legal challenges and further delays in oil development.
Without a clear oil royalty bill, no new auctions of
exploration rights are likely and court challenges to existing
contracts could reduce interest in any new auctions, he said.
OLYMPIC WORRIES
The bill sets a 15 percent royalty for new oil development
under production-sharing contracts in the country's subsalt
region. The New York-state-sized area off Brazil's coast near
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo may contain as much as 100 billion
barrels of oil, enough to supply all U.S. needs for more than 14
years.
While the bill maintains a concession system and 10 percent
royalty, with a provision for a windfall profits tax, for
existing contracts and areas outside the subsalt, it re-directs
royalties away from producing states to non-producing areas and
to national funds.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's main producing state, says the
changes would deny it much of the about 8 billion reais ($3.94
billion) in royalties it receives a year.
The state says that without that money it would be hard to
pay for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, its leading role
in Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup and security measures that
have slashed the city's notorious violence.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Jeferson Ribeiro
in Brasilia; Editing by Joseph Radford)