* New vote on royalties scheduled for Oct. 26

* Agreement needed for oil field auctions to resume

BRASILIA Oct 4 Brazil's Congress delayed on Tuesday a closely watched vote on how to distribute oil royalties, in a last-ditch attempt to reach agreement on a government proposal.

Such an agreement is needed to go ahead with a planned auction next year for the rights to develop vast new oil fields in the so-called subsalt region. [ID:nS1E78R0ZW]

The vote that was expected this Wednesday will now be held on Oct. 26, Humberto Costa, head of the ruling Workers' Party in the Senate, told reporters after a meeting with other party leaders.

The government wanted the extra time to ensure enough support for its bill.

Brazil halted auctions of new fields in the subsalt region off its southeastern coast after a massive discovery was made in 2007.

Ever since, Brazil's states and cities have been quarreling over how to distribute the expected multi-trillion-dollar windfall from one of the world's biggest recent oil finds.

The deposits are believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil buried under a thick layer of salt.

The government proposal aims to bridge the disagreement by offering a cut of its own take in future royalties from the fields. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Andrea Evans)