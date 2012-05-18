* Reports said stain found in Petrobras offshore field
* ANP says navy overflights turn up no sign of oil stain
* Petrobras says it "confirmed normality of operations"
* Petrobras reported problem in oil field Wednesday -Ibama
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazil's state-owned oil
company Petrobras, its navy, and oil industry regulators rushed
to investigate multiple reports of an oil leak from an offshore
field on Thursday, but said they found no signs of oil in the
water.
Petrobras itself had raised the alarm on Wednesday,
reporting an oil problem near the giant P-57 oil production ship
in the Jubarte field, Brazil's environmental protection agency
Ibama said.
The navy said it received reports on the spill as early as
Wednesday, and the Folha de Sao Paulo daily newspaper said oil
workers reported a 1 km (0.6 mile) long oil stain near the P-57
when they returned from their shifts at sea.
Boats and aircraft were deployed to investigate, but found
nothing.
"After news of a supposed stain near the P-57, there
resulted this afternoon a verification on location that
confirmed the normality of operations in the region," Petrobras
said late on Thursday.
It added that "all its control systems on production and
drilling units off the coast of Espirito Santo state are
operating within the parameters of normality."
A leader of the union that represents workers on the P-57
told Reuters a small spill could have dispersed before a formal
inspection took place.
"It's almost impossible to imagine that Petrobras would have
informed Ibama of something if they didn't at least see oil in
the water," said Valnisio Hoffman, head of administration at
Sindipetro Espirito Santo union. "You don't report something
that's not there."
A Petrobras spokeswoman declined to confirm or deny whether
Petrobras informed Ibama of a spill on Wednesday.
Hoffman, who has worked on the P-57 and is in regular
contact with its principal officers, said it was unlikely that a
leak came from the huge production ship, known as an FPSO. Oil
or petroleum-based drilling fluid may have leaked from nearby
drilling platforms or from other FPSOs, he said.
There are two additional Petrobras production ships and a
drilling rig on lease to Petrobras from Switzerland-based Noble
Corp. within six to 10 km of the P-57.
Oil-fueled service and cargo ships regularly dock with the
vessels or pass through the field, 85 km from shore. Jubarte
sits astride one the busiest marine areas on Brazil's coast.
Jubarte produced 196,000 barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent per day (boepd) in February, or about 8 percent of
Brazil's total output of 2.63 million boepd, according to
Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP.
DEEP CHALLENGES
To tap its growing reserves, Petrobras plans to spend about
$225 billion over five years to more than double output to about
6 million boepd in 2020. The vast majority of that oil will come
from offshore fields such as Jubarte near Rio de Janeiro and Sao
Paulo.
Recent spills, though, have cast a spotlight on Brazil's
ambitious plans and its capacity to develop its giant, but
technically challenging deepwater fields.
Discoveries over the past five years rank among the largest
anywhere in the last three decades and could allow Brazil to
leapfrog the United States as the world's third-biggest oil
producer. They are also in some of the deepest seas ever
considered for oil development.
A spill in the Frade field south of Jubarte in November led
to civil lawsuits seeking about $20 billion in damages and
criminal charges against Chevron, which operates the
field, as well as Transocean, its drilling contractor, and 17 of
the two companies' employees.
Chevron and its partners in the field decided to shut down
output in Frade after additional, unexplained leaks were found
in field waters in March. Frade produced 64,000 barrels a day of
oil in February, the ANP said.
Chevron and Transocean deny any wrongdoing. Chevron owns 52
percent of Frade and Petrobras owns 30 percent. The rest is
owned by a Japanese group led by Inpex and Sojitz Corp
.
Petrobras said on Thursday it is unlikely Frade will be shut
permanently, and that a reopening is likely after resolving the
causes of the November spill.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 4.46 percent to 18.43 reais in Sao Paulo, its
lowest since October. The benchmark Bovespa index of the
most-traded stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 3.31
percent.
