* Government to probe leak in Chevron's Frade field

* Rousseff seeks "special attention" on probe

* Chevron said source of leak was a seep

Nov 11 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff ordered on Friday an investigation on an oil leak near Chevron Corp.'s Frade field off the country's coast to assess the company's responsibility in the incident.

The Mining and Energy Ministry and ANP, the country's oil regulatory agency, will conduct the probe, a statement from the Brasilia-based Office of the President said.

The leak was reported on Thursday and Chevron said then that it was related to a natural seep on the seabed and unrelated to Frade's production.

Rousseff "asked for special attention and a rigorous investigation on the causes of the accident, and the assignment of responsibilities. Independently of the size of oil spill, the facts must be investigated," the statement said.

The president's involvement in the situation indicates that Brazil is taking seriously the issue of oil leaks as it undertakes a massive deep sea oil plan. Controls on offshore oil production were ramped up after the three-month spill in a field operated by BP (BP.L) deposited about 5 million barrels of oil into U.S. waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The BP spill was the largest ever from an offshore well.

Calls to Chevron's (CVX.N) media office in California seeking comment were not immediately returned. The company said in a statement on Thursday that it had notified the appropriate agencies and was working with partners to deploy response vessels to control the sheen and minimize any environmental impact.

A subsea vehicle deployed by Chevron found the source of a seep, where hydrocarbons naturally escape from underground. Investigations into the sheen's causes were continuing, Chevron said.

ANP had already begun its own investigation after earlier reporting oil on the ocean surface about a kilometer (0.6 mile) from the Frade field, which began production in 2009 and averaged 50,000 barrels per day of output in 2010.

The leak is in the Campos Basin, which accounts for the bulk of Brazil's oil output off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state. Brazil's output is expected to leap from about 2 million barrels of crude per day now, once vast reserves lying at depths of about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the seabed come on stream.

ANP tightened oversight of oil companies in the wake of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brian Ellsworth; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)