SAO PAULO Dec 19 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, on Thursday
filed with oil industry watchdog ANP to declare two oil and gas
areas in Brazil's offshore Santos Basin commercially viable.
The areas, known as Franco and Tupi's south corner, are part
of an offshore bloc purchased from the Brazilian government in a
2010 oil-for-stock swap deal that allows it to produce up to 5
billion barrels of oil. If approved by the ANP, the areas will
now be known as the "Búzios" and "Sul de Lula" fields,
respectively, according to the securities filing.
The Franco and Lula areas are located in the sub-salt
polygon - an offshore area half the size of Italy. It covers oil
provinces that produce more than 80 percent of Brazil's output
and may contain as much as 100 billion barrels of oil, according
to Rio de Janeiro State University.
Buzios should begin producing by the third quarter of 2016,
and Sul de Lula in the first quarter of 2017, the filing said.