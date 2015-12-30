By Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 30 Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
state, facing a budget shortfall caused in part by plunging oil
prices, imposed new taxes on petroleum and natural gas
on Thursday, a move critics say will slash investment in an
already battered industry.
Brazil's economy is suffering its worst recession in
decades, while a corruption scandal at Petrobras, as the state
oil company is known, has choked off investment and delayed new
output.
Rio de Janeiro state's financial crisis has reached a point
where universities and health services have suffered cuts and
many public servants have not been paid in more than a month.
The sick have been turned away from hospitals.
Rio de Janeiro, responsible for 67 percent of Brazil's crude
output and 40 percent of its natural gas, will charge a flat tax
of 2.71 reais ($0.69) on every barrel of oil and gas produced in
the state. The government hopes the tax will raise about 1.84
billion reais ($476 million).
The state also imposed an 18 percent goods and services tax
on each barrel of oil or natural gas equivalent produced. The
tax will be applied on the reference price for each well's oil
set by Brazil's oil regulator, ANP.
According to the text of a law published on Wednesday, the
flat tax was imposed to better regulate and supervise petroleum
operations.
Among the state's main producers are Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
BG Group Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA.
"The increased tax burden on the sector will result in
reduced investment in the area, an even greater reduction of
royalties and windfall profits taxes as well as of jobs and
income in the country, with impact in the short, medium and long
term," IBP, the group representing oil producers in the country,
said in a statement.
IBP said the taxes are illegal and that it will challenge
them in court.
Organizers of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games
scheduled for August have been forced to make cuts to their
budgets as they scramble to finish construction and other
preparations.
On Dec. 14, Governor Luiz Fernando Pezão warned he would
impose new taxes if the ANP did not update its reference price
calculation to account for growing output of higher quality,
higher priced light crude from fields south and east of Rio.
($1 = 3.9369 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Dan
Grebler)