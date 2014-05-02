Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 2 Brazil's oil regulator the ANP won't recommend the sale of new production-sharing contracts in the country's promising offshore subsalt region until at least 2016, the agency's chief told Reuters on Friday.
The agency will also recommend that Brazil wait until 2015 to sell traditional concession contracts for less-promising oil exploration rights in other parts of the country, Magda Chambriard, the ANP's general director said.
The subsalt region off the coast of Rio de Janeiro is home to giant new offshore oil discoveries trapped far beneath the seabed by a layer of salt. It is also home to 80 percent of Brazil's current output. Under a 2010 law, all future exploration in the region will be done on production-sharing contracts with the Brazilian government rather than concessions. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
