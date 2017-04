LONDON Dec 18 British temporary power provider Aggreko said on Friday it had withdrawn from the tender process to supply generators for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next year.

The company said in a statement that given it had not been awarded the first tranche of contracts, which had been broken into different segments, it had withdrawn from bidding for remaining tranches.

Reuters reported on Dec. 14 that Aggreko was pulling out of the tender, citing a spokesman for Rio 2016. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)