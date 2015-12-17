RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 In the first allegation
of corruption linked to next year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro,
Epoca magazine reported that construction company Carioca
Engenharia allegedly bribed the speaker of the lower house of
Congress in order to secure funds for a massive port area
regeneration project.
The report, which Epoca attributed to leaked documents,
could cause headaches for the city of Rio and its mayor Eduardo
Paes who has repeatedly said he would deliver Olympic projects
free of corruption, delays and cost-overruns.
Porto Maravilha, or Marvelous Port, is a regeneration of
Rio's downtown port area that has been heralded by authorities
as one of the potential great legacies of the Olympic Games.
Although accounting for a fifth of the nearly 40 billion
reais being spent on the games in Rio, it is not supervised by
the organizing committee of Rio 2016 as it is not an Olympic
venue.
Epoca cited plea bargain testimony by bosses of Carioca
Engenharia, who are under arrest for participating in the
widespread corruption scandal centered on state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
A lead investigator told Reuters last month that some of the
big engineering firms caught up in the Petrobras probe "very
probably" broke laws against price-fixing and bribery on
contracts to build Olympic venues.
Rio's City Hall did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Carioca Engenharia said it does not comment about
ongoing investigations. Federal prosecutors responsible for
negotiating plea deals declined to comment on the article.
Epoca reported that Carioca Engenharia executives said they
paid 52 million reais ($13 million) to lower house speaker
Eduardo Cunha, who prosecutors have charged with receiving
bribes skimmed off Petrobras contracts.
The executives said Cunha used his political influence to
help Carioca Engenharia obtain 3.5 billion reais from the Fundo
de Garantia do Tempo de Servico (FGTS), a massive public
investment vehicle financed by payroll deductions and managed by
Caixa Economica Federal, one of Brazil's big state-owned banks.
From the information in the Epoca article it does not appear
funds used to pay for work on the port regeneration from FGTS
passed through, or had any direct connection to, Rio's City
Hall.
Caixa's press representatives said in an email that all the
usual protocols had been followed in passing the funds to
Carioca Engenharia and that it was unaware of the bribery
allegations. An internal investigation into the allegations has
been launched, the email said.
($1 = 3.9 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Andrew Hay)