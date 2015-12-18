* Five-person group strives to protect environment

By Stephen Eisenhammer

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 Before dawn one day in August, two men disguised as fishermen hid in the dark outside the compound of an oil service company on Rio de Janeiro's picturesque Guanabara Bay, the site of next year's Olympic sailing competition.

When a pipe began oozing pungent liquid into the bay, they took pictures and a water sample.

A few days later, armed with evidence the liquid was thick with heavy metals, they slapped the firm with a ban on cleaning fuel tanks and instructed Rio's city hall to fine the company.

The men form part of the Coordinated Combat against Environmental Crime (CICCA), a small team on the frontline of the sprawling Brazilian city's fight against pollution.

The five-strong group does everything from rescuing washed-up whales to dynamiting luxury homes illegally built in protected areas. Lately, they have turned their attention to water contamination.

Guanabara Bay's rampant pollution levels are the city's biggest headache ahead of its hosting of the Olympics in August. Efforts to tackle the problem underscore an issue at the heart of Brazil's checkered environmental record: under-resourced agencies struggling to stamp out everything from Amazon deforestation to the illegal use of pesticides.

In Rio, government officials admit a promise to treat 80 percent of sewage entering the bay will not be achieved before the Olympics' Aug. 5 opening ceremony. Health experts say the risks to the public range from a multitude of gastrointestinal diseases to hepatitis A.

Sailors for the German and British teams have already said they got sick after competing on the polluted water. Some racers have reported hitting floating waste, including a sofa and dead dog.

An inadequate sewage system and the untreated human waste that flows into the bay is one part of the problem. Another is the illegal dumping of waste by companies, and it is these firms that CICCA has in its crosshairs.

Hundreds of oil rigs and support ships anchor in Guanabara Bay's calm waters every year to be cleaned, refueled and repaired. The proximity to tourist spots means ships can be seen from the famed Copacabana beach.

Accidents have happened, including a severe refinery spill in 2000, and some operators cut environmental corners for profit.

August's sting against Hemir Labouriau, which services ships for the oil industry, was one of 10 such operations carried out by CICCA over the past two years. But the head of the team, Jose Mauricio Padrone admits he does not have the staff to monitor everyone and relies on tip-offs.

"The people doing this are not afraid. They're making too much money and not enough of them get caught," Padrone, a stocky military policeman in his 50s, said in a cramped office in a corner of the Rio de Janeiro state environment secretariat. "There's been a long period of impunity and there's also a huge lack of education."

CICCA is small but punches above its weight by coordinating with police forces, environmental agencies and the military. It has a boat and two helicopters, a miniature of which sits proudly on top of a filing cabinet in its office.

"When there's just one force doing an operation it can be corrupted by powerful companies or business owners," Padrone said. "But when both the federal and military police are involved, for example, or the navy, it's more difficult for them to get bought off."

DIESEL DUMPED AT NIGHT

Size and geography add to the challenge.

Guanabara Bay covers more than 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) and more than 30 rivers feed into it. An oil refinery, terminals, factories and service docks line its shore.

Fifteen cities stand on its coastline, each with its own city hall and a variety of skills, resources and interest in fixing the problem.

Every day an estimated 640 million liters (169 million gallons) of untreated sewage flow into the bay, enough to fill 185 Olympic swimming pools.

At night, ships occasionally sail in to have their diesel tanks cleaned. In the morning, the ships are gone, sometimes leaving behind a shining oil slick where diesel sludge has been chucked overboard.

The work of CICCA and other government agencies has helped to reduce pollution in recent years, says Rogerio Valle, a professor at Rio's federal university who is working with the state government on a feasible clean-up program.

But it's only skimming the surface, he says. "It requires a long-term plan, probably at least 20 years."

The state government is starting to agree. State Environment Secretary André Corrêa said in an emailed statement that a "new model" was needed in order to manage the clean-up, one that could deal with the multitude of different factors involved.

Installing a sewage system is impossible in many sprawling neighborhoods as dirt roads would simply collapse. "You'd have to completely rebuild much of the area," Valle explains.

Padrone also complained that those who commit environmental crimes never go to jail and the companies involved usually are only fined and monitored rather than being shut down.

A visit to Hemir Labouriau a week after the CICCA sting showed the company was still operating. A truck entered through blue gates into a small yard where a few men in overalls stood.

The company's owner was not available to speak with Reuters and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. An employee said the firm had stopped cleaning oil tanks and was doing other work instead. The water in the bay behind the premises was fetid. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paul Simao)