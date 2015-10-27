By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 27 In the midst of Brazil's
deepening economic crisis, its cash-strapped capital may not
have the money to fulfill a promise to host Olympic soccer
games next year, leaving unused the most expensive stadium built
for the 2014 World Cup.
The Rio 2016 organizing committee has given Brasilia until
mid-November to sign a contract or be stripped of the seven
games set to be held there next year, a spokesperson said.
Tickets for matches in Brasilia have already been on sale
for months and it remains unclear how fans, many of whom may
have bought flights and booked hotels, would be reimbursed.
Soccer games for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year
are set to be played in six cities across the country to make
use of venues built for the World Cup.
In Brasilia officials are scrambling to draw up a management
plan for the games but say the debts inherited from the previous
leftist governor have forced them to take tough decisions and
commitment to the Olympics is uncertain.
The doubts about Brasilia's ability to hold the matches are
the latest reminder of how popular euphoria about the World Cup
and the Rio Olympics has soured as Brazil has plunged into
recession and financial straits.
"We are doing our homework now to see if we can sign this in
time, but it's not certain," Brasilia's sports secretary, Leila
Barros, told Reuters.
Under the terms of the Rio 2016 contract, the city bears the
cost of hosting the matches but the profits go to the organizing
committee. In theory the city is meant to recoup the costs
through the benefit to the local economy, with hotels and
restaurants enjoying an increase in business.
Brasilia's 70,000-seat Mané Garrincha National Stadium is
Brazil's second-largest and cost taxpayers more than $800
million to build at the time, a price tag that helped fuel
violent protests in the build up to the World Cup.
But the city now struggles to cover the $2.5 million it
costs to maintain it per year, with the magnificent
coliseum-like building hardly used and generating little
revenue.
NO TAKERS
Built in a city with no soccer tradition or first division
team, it has hosted less than a dozen professional games this
year. During the World Cup, it was one of only two stadiums to
host seven matches, including the third-fourth place play-off
between Brazil and the Netherlands.
Since then, its biggest crowds have come to see concerts by
Paul McCartney and Beyoncé. This year it was used for a women's
forum by social groups and labor unions, a mass wedding ceremony
put on by local police, and a monster truck festival.
A plan to contract private investors to run the stadium as a
concession and build restaurants, shops and a hotel on the site
has found no takers.
Brasilia's Governor Rodrigo Rollemberg had hoped the
Olympics would be a chance to reestablish the stadium's role as
a sports venue instead of an entertainment center, aides said.
Rollemberg decided to go ahead with the matches earlier this
year, committing the city to a plan initiated by his leftist
predecessor Agnelo Queiroz, a member of Brazil's ruling Workers
Party. Rollemberg did so against the advice of his economic
advisors, according to Helio Doyle, who was involved in the
decision as the governor's chief of staff.
Doyle, who has since quit his role, said no study was done
to see whether the city could recover the costs demanded by the
organizing committee, such as providing hotels for athletes and
vehicles with bilingual drivers. Officials have not provided an
estimate of what the total costs might be.
When he took office in January, Rollemberg received a city
with debts of $1 billion, a year of unpaid benefits due to
employees and wage increases already agreed by Queiroz.
If Brasilia does sign up for the games, four men's and three
women's soccer matches are slated to take place there. Doyle
doubts they will fill the stadium like the World Cup did.
"The city can't afford to hold the Olympic soccer games
here. It can barely pay its employees," Doyle said, adding that
the Olympic committee would be doing the city government a favor
if it dropped Brasilia, as it will if the city fails to commit
by mid-November.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Andrew Downie and Stephen
Eisenhammer; Editing by Christian Plumb)