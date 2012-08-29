* Odebrecht sees good progress on Olympic projects
* "I'm more worried about the World Cup," executive says
* Financing, logistical issues complicate stadium building
* Call for more diverse financing options
By Brian Winter
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 Brazil is attempting an
unprecedented "triple jump" of construction projects --
preparing to host the 2014 World Cup soccer championship and the
2016 Olympics while also spending nearly $500 billion on
highways and other infrastructure to make an economic leap
forward.
The growing consensus here is that the first step could be a
shaky one.
While the Summer Olympics will be almost entirely confined
to Rio de Janeiro, and therefore easier to manage, the World Cup
will take place in 12 cities -- most of which face logistical
and financial challenges to finishing stadiums and other
construction on time.
Perhaps no other company has a better close-up view of the
issues than Odebrecht, the massive, privately-held
Brazilian conglomerate that is building four World Cup stadiums,
as well as the Olympic Park, the athletes' village, and several
other projects for Rio in 2016.
And for them, the contrast is clear.
"The projects at the heart of the Olympics are in motion,"
Benedicto Barbosa da Silva Junior, the CEO for Odebrecht's
Brazil infrastructure unit, said in a rare interview this week.
"I have no doubt that everything will be ready on time ... If
you drive around the Olympic areas today, you'll see progress."
"Today, I'm more worried about the World Cup than I am about
the Olympics," he said.
Anxiety over the readiness of core facilities also plagued
the run-up to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the 2010 soccer
World Cup in South Africa and the just-completed Olympics in
London -- and most everything at those events turned out just
fine.
Yet the back-to-back nature of the events in Brazil -- which
unlike China is a slow-moving democracy, and has struggled to
execute big infrastructure projects over the past 30 years --
seems to have senior officials at the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) and world soccer body FIFA particularly worried.
On a visit to Rio in June, IOC members said "the timelines
for delivery are already very tight and the amount of work to be
completed is considerable."
Senior FIFA official Jerome Valcke was even more explicit in
March, saying Brazil needed a "kick up the backside" to be ready
for 2014 -- a comment that unleashed a diplomatic firestorm,
followed by a FIFA apology.
Junior described the IOC's concerns as a "warning," but said
many of the delays in Olympics-related construction are in fact
a product of good, responsible planning.
He said the city, state and federal governments have rightly
insisted on detailed blueprints and cost estimates as a
precondition for beginning construction -- hoping to avoid the
experience of the 2007 Panamerican Games in Rio, which went as
much as six times over-budget, according to some estimates.
"This is a new experience," Junior said. "Previously in
Brazil, (companies) would have started the project and said,
'OK, later we'll see what it costs.' Today, the government wants
to have some security that the numbers will come in within a
margin of error that's acceptable for everybody, so we don't
repeat the Panamerican experience."
"It shows maturity," he said, estimating that fewer than 10
percent of Olympic-related projects are still waiting for the
government to award contracts for construction.
ODEBRECHT IS EVERYWHERE
It is difficult to overstate how omnipresent Odebrecht seems
to be in Brazil -- and in Rio, in particular. Construction signs
bearing the company's name in big red capital letters can be
found all over the beachside city, from the revitalized historic
port district to gleaming new office buildings and condos.
With 160,000 employees in 27 countries, the conglomerate --
which also includes petrochemical, defense and biofuels holdings
-- had $38 billion in revenues last year. That was nearly
quadruple its revenues in 2005, and roughly equivalent to the
annual economic output of Costa Rica.
The family that runs the company has more than a century of
experience with public works projects, dating back to when Emil
Odebrecht emigrated from Germany in the 1850s and began building
roads in southern Brazil. In more recent years, the conglomerate
has benefited from a good relationship with the ruling Workers'
Party, which has overtly sought to create "national champions"
among Brazilian companies.
Still, Odebrecht is not immune to Brazil's problems.
High costs for materials and other inputs, bureaucratic
delays, limited financing options and shortages of skilled labor
have plagued Brazil's building sector and hit several companies'
earnings.
Junior ticked off a list of issues affecting Odebrecht's
World Cup-related projects. The company is still trying to close
a deal for financing for the new stadium in Sao Paulo -- even
though it's nearly halfway finished. In the meantime, he said
Odebrecht is paying for construction by "putting our own money
on the table," along with Corinthians -- the popular soccer club
that will play there once the Cup is over.
The renovation of Rio's famed Maracanã stadium, which hosted
the final of the 1950 World Cup, has also been complicated. "We
should have demolished it and then started from zero, just like
(the British) did with Wembley," Junior said.
Stadiums in the northeastern cities of Salvador and Recife
face other challenges -- in Recife, the government is trying to
build an entirely new section of the city around the facility,
demanding huge investments in basic infrastructure.
And finally: Three of Odebrecht's stadiums (all except Sao
Paulo) are set to host the Confederations Cup, a kind of warm-up
for the World Cup, in 2013 -- a designation only made official
last year, forcing an abrupt change in plans.
"They'll all be ready on time," Junior said. "But the
timeline is accelerated."
His comments come at a time when Brazilian officials are
starting to present the Cup as clearly the more troubled of the
two sporting events. Eduardo Paes, Rio's mayor, said this week
that his city's decrepit, overcrowded international airport
might not be renovated in time for the Cup -- despite President
Dilma Rousseff's plan, likely to be unveiled in coming weeks, to
get private companies more involved in construction there.
"It's a shame this wasn't done earlier," Paes told local
newspaper Brasil Economico. "For the Olympics, yeah, I think
we'll have time."
The nightmare scenario would be a breakdown of road,
airport, security or telephone networks during the event that
could puncture Brazil's carefully cultivated image as a rising
economic power. Rousseff has announced several programs in
recent months to try to avert just such a collapse.
In private, though, some officials fear it's too little too
late -- grousing that Brazil's decision to have 12 host cities
was too ambitious, considering the strains on infrastructure
already generated by a recent economic boom. Local media
reported this month that Rousseff herself was enraged when she
made a cell phone call to her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva -- and the call dropped three times.
"Imagine what the Cup will be like," one official told
Reuters. "The odds of a problem are significant."
TAPPING THE BANKS
Junior said one way to speed things up would be to have more
diverse financing options. Currently, the BNDES state
development bank provides the lion's share of financing for
infrastructure investments in Brazil, offering subsidized
interest rates that private banks are reluctant to match because
of concerns over the low rate of return on these projects.
"I don't see the private sector occupying that space until
Brazil creates a mechanism" such as, for example, a special fund
that allows banks to pool resources to finance infrastructure,
Junior said. Brazil's finance ministry is reportedly evaluating
such a scheme at the moment.
Junior described as "very positive" Rousseff's recent
decision to get the private sector more involved in construction
of highways and railroads. However, he said the low projected
average rate of return on the projects -- which the government
puts at around 6 percent -- "could be a limiting factor."
"It's tough to do a generic evaluation," he said. "It will
depend on each individual project."
Despite the challenges, Junior -- an engineer who joined
Odebrecht 28 years ago -- is confident that the overall glow of
the sporting events will be positive, especially for Rio, which
lived through several decades of decline until recently.
"The optimism and growth is the mirror image of when I first
came here," he concluded. "It's nothing less than the recovery
of Rio's self-esteem."
