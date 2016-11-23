SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil's antitrust agency Cade said on Wednesday it has settled a case against Brazilian orange juice producers accused of colluding to reduce prices paid to farmers.

Cade said it settled with juice producers Cutrale, Citrovita, Coinbra, Fischer, Cargill, Bascitrus and with industry group Abecitrus, aside from another nine individuals involved in the cartel case, which started in 1999. They will pay a combined 301 million reais ($89 million) to settle the case.

($1 = 3.38 reais)