SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's shipbuilding and ship-leasing unit OSX Brasil SA has been sued for allegedly missing about 19 million reais ($8.4 million) in payments to Singapore's fuel supplier World Fuel Services, a state court said.

World Fuel Services is demanding payment for fuel used by OSX to transport its OSX-3 vessel from Singapore to Brazil.

The Singapore fuel supplier, legally represented in Brazil by Tramp Oil Ltda, filed a request for an injunction impeding the OSX-3 ship from leaving Brazilian waters, in what could deal another blow to Batista's embattled oil producer OGX.

Justice Luiz Roberto Ayoub of Rio de Janeiro state's 1st business court called both companies for a hearing on Thursday in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

The ship, known as a floating production, storage and offloading ship, or FPSO, arrived in Brazilian waters on August 23 and has been closely watched as it represents one of the few chances OGX, once the largest company in the debt-ridden EBX energy, mining and logistics empire, has to develop commercial production.

Lower than expected output at OGX's offshore fields led to a meltdown in the value of OGX, OSX and other companies in Batista's EBX energy, port, shipbuilding and mining group. A more than 90 percent drop in the value of most of the six EBX Group companies in the last year has also reduced Batista's ability to keep investing in EBX companies, most of which are start-ups with little or no revenue.

OSX spokesmen declined to comment.