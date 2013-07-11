OSX Brasil, the shipbuilding unit of Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista's crumbling empire, said in a market
filing on Thursday that four board members will be stepping
down.
The company will hold an extraordinary general assembly to
find board replacements for Rodolpho Tourinho Neto, Luiz do
Amaral de França Pereira, Samir Zraick and Eliezer Batista da
Silva, who will be leaving. No reason was given for the board
resignations.
Markets have punished the publicly traded shares of
Batista's companies, involved in shipbuilding, port building,
mining, oil and gas exploration and energy generation, after
they posted repeatedly disappointing results over the past year.
A similar board shakeup at Batista's troubled flagship OGX
Petroleo e Gas SA occurred on July 10 after the
company failed to deliver on promised oil production.