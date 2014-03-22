SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA has 60 days to present its restructuring
plan under bankruptcy legislation now that a new judge has been
appointed to the case, the company said in a filing on Friday.
The Third Commercial Section of the Rio de Janeiro-State
Justice Tribunal will hear the case and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
will act as trustee responsible for conducting the judicial
process, the filing said.
The deadline to file was suspended last month while another
court reviewed a challenge to OSX's Nov. 11 bankruptcy
protection filing. Spanish construction company Acciona
asked a court to prevent OSX's bankruptcy from being handled by
the same judge responsible for the bankruptcy of sister oil
company Oleo e Gas Participações SA
Oleo e Gas, formerly known as OGX, filed Latin America's
largest ever bankruptcy on Oct. 30. OSX gets nearly all of its
revenue from Oleo e Gas and its a principal creditor of the
company.
Both OSX and Oleo e Gas are controlled by Brazilian
businessman Eike Batista.
Judges of the Rio de Janeiro State Justice Tribunal ruled
last week in favor of Acciona and ordered the OSX filing to be
reassigned to another judge. Until that ruling both cases were
being handled by the Fourth Commercial Section of the Rio de
Janeiro-State Justice Tribunal.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Toni Reinhold)