* Port workers protest, demand to see new labor contract
* Brief morning and afternoon stoppages cause some delays
* Grains movement at port still light before harvest peak
(New throughout, adds backround on Santos grain terminal outage
and strike threats)
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Stevedores and other
workers at Paranagua, Brazil's No. 2 grains port, held work
stoppages on Thursday to protest delays by
administrators in producing a revised employment contract, the
head of the local stevedores union said.
Both two-hour stoppages took place at Paranagua, the
southern port that ships much of Brazil's corn and soy, though
volumes of both are light at this time of year in the run-up to
the peak of harvesting. A port spokeswoman said the effect on
port operations was minimal, though it had caused some delays.
On Monday, Brazil's No. 1 soybean port of Santos lost half
its export capacity on Monday when a ship ripped a
four-story high steel grain loader off its pier and into the
water. So the timing of the stoppages in
Paranagua should exert pressure on the administrators.
Another two-hour stoppage was planned for Friday morning.
The association of private terminal operators who employ the
workers, rather than the actual port, would hold an assembly on
Friday that protesters hoped would resolve their complaint.
"If it is not settled, it will continue again next Monday,"
said Antonio Carlos Bonato, head of the Paranagua union of
stevedores.
He said administrators had taken too long to produce a new
labor deal agreed between port workers and terminal operators,
citing the complexity of calculating remuneration adjustments.
Santos' main grain terminal known as TGG has been closed
since Monday and will likely take weeks to get fully up and
running again due to the collision between a ship and one of its
four grain loaders.
Meanwhile Brazil's 70 million tonnes soy harvest and 60
million tonne corn harvest, still in a early stage, are picking
up speed.
Brazil is the world's No. 2 soy producer and ranks No. 3 for
corn.
Last week, Santos dock workers suspended a 24-hour warning
strike and will resume talks with the government over the terms
of an annually-revised collective labor contract.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Reese Ewing; Editing by David
Gregorio)