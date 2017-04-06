BRASILIA, April 6 Potential changes to a landmark pension reform proposal could cost the Brazilian government 115 billion reais ($36.60 billion) in savings over ten years, the government said on Thursday.

Brazil's real weakened and local stocks fell on Thursday over doubts whether President Michel Temer will be able to secure approval for a pension reform designed to rebalance the country's depleted accounts. ($1 = 3.1420 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto)