BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's largest pension funds
face a couple of difficult years because a lengthy recession
will stoke redemptions and outpace contributions by a large
margin, an industry leader said on Wednesday.
Average profitability in the industry is likely to end this
year around 8.7 percent, well below the targeted actuarial rate
of return, or minimum expected return on investments, of 15.94
percent, said José Ribeiro Pena Neto, president of Abrapp, the
group that represents pension funds.
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over
the past couple of quarters and is slated to contract this year
and next, the country's first back-to-back annual retractions
since the 1930s. Households across Brazil are tapping their
savings as accelerating inflation and rising unemployment are
weighing down their finances.
"The outlook is particularly worrisome for the next two to
three years," Pena Neto told reporters in Brasilia.
Some of Brazil's top funds are taking a defensive investment
approach as domestic markets slumped in the light of erratic
economic policy decisions. Some funds, especially those running
money for state workers, have also been saddled with enormous
losses in the wake of ill-timed investment decisions.
Behind the miss in actuarial returns is the flagging
performance of equities in Brazil, Pena Neto said. Over the past
10 years, pension funds returned 214 percent, compared with the
targeted return of 197 percent.
Fundação Cesp, Brazil's No. 4 pension fund by assets, will
likely miss its self-imposed target rate of return for this year
because of the rout in domestic markets, a tumbling currency and
rising borrowing costs, Chief Investment Officer Jorge Simino
said in September.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Grant McCool)