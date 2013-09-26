RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazilian oil and gas
company Petra Energia said on Thursday it agreed to sell
investment bank BTG Pactual its 30 percent stake in
seven oil and gas blocks in the Parnaíba Basin and the sale
rests in hands of antitrust agency Cade.
Petra did not reveal the value of the deal.
"An application was submitted to Cade in accordance with
regulatory procedure for a sale, but there remain various other
requirements before the sale can be concluded," Director of
Corporate Affairs Ana Bizzotto said in an email to Reuters.
The remaining 70 percent stake in the seven blocks is
controlled by OGX Maranhão, a consortium lead by Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista's oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, partnered with local electric power
company Eneva.
Representatives of BTG Pactual did not immediately respond
to a request from Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)