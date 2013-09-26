RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazilian oil and gas company Petra Energia said on Thursday it agreed to sell investment bank BTG Pactual its 30 percent stake in seven oil and gas blocks in the Parnaíba Basin and the sale rests in hands of antitrust agency Cade.

Petra did not reveal the value of the deal.

"An application was submitted to Cade in accordance with regulatory procedure for a sale, but there remain various other requirements before the sale can be concluded," Director of Corporate Affairs Ana Bizzotto said in an email to Reuters.

The remaining 70 percent stake in the seven blocks is controlled by OGX Maranhão, a consortium lead by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, partnered with local electric power company Eneva.

Representatives of BTG Pactual did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)