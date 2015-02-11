OSLO Feb 11 Norway's BW Offshore confirmed on Wednesday that one of its offshore oil and natural gas production vessels operating in Brazil for Petrobras suffered an explosion, killing at least three people.

"At 12:50 hrs today an explosion occurred onboard the Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit Cidade de São Mateus, operating on the Camarupim and Camarupim Norte fields in Espirito Santo littoral approximately 120 kilometres from the coast," the firm said in a statement.

"Based on information we have at present, three fatalities have been confirmed," the firm added. "Ten others sustained injuries. Petrobras triggered the emergency response and relevant authorities have been informed." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Reese)