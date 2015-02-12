(repeats story)
OSLO Feb 11 Norway's BW Offshore confirmed on
Wednesday that one of its offshore oil and natural gas
production vessels operating in Brazil for Petrobras
suffered an explosion, killing at least three people.
"At 12:50 hrs today an explosion occurred onboard the
Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit Cidade de São
Mateus, operating on the Camarupim and Camarupim Norte fields in
Espirito Santo littoral approximately 120 kilometres from the
coast," the firm said in a statement.
"Based on information we have at present, three fatalities
have been confirmed," the firm added. "Ten others sustained
injuries. Petrobras triggered the emergency response and
relevant authorities have been informed."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Reese)