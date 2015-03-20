SAO PAULO, March 20 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
, the Brazilian state-controlled oil producer engulfed
in a corruption scandal with some key contractors, said a
thorough analysis of its contracts could force it to book asset
impairments and losses for the third and fourth quarters of last
year.
In a securities filing published on Friday, Petrobras, as
the company is known, said those analyses could impact net
income, although it has no estimates on the impact yet.
Petrobras is working to release audited third- and
fourth-quarter results "as soon as possible," although no date
has been decided yet.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)