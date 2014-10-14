BRASILIA Oct 14 The Brazilian government will
maintain plans to raise domestic fuel prices even when
international crude oil prices fall sharply, a government source
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The price adjustment would help Brazil's Petrobras
make up for losses stemming from government policies
that have forced the state-run oil company to sell fuel to local
consumers at prices below international ones, the source said.
International oil prices have fallen below Brazilian
domestic prices for the first time in nearly four years,
according to Petrobras' website.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chris Reese)