BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff accepted an offer by Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster to step down this month, setting in motion a plan to replace senior management at the embattled state-run oil company, a government source said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Thomas Traumann denied that Rousseff and Foster reached a conclusion about her possible resignation in a meeting at the presidential palace. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)