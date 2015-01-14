RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Brazilian police early on
Wednesday arrested another former executive at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA after prosecutors
accused him of continued involvement in corruption and money
laundering.
Nestor Cervero, former international director of the company
known as Petrobras, was detained at Rio de Janeiro's
international airport as he returned from a trip to London,
prosecutors said in a statement.
They said the arrest had been approved during a federal
court recess and was based on "strong evidence" that Cervero had
tried to transfer real estate and funds to family members and
drastically understated the value of the transactions.
Cervero is one of 39 people whom prosecutors indicted last
month for forming a cartel to funnel bribes from Petrobras
construction projects to the ruling Workers' Party and its
allies in a scandal that has shaken Brazil's economy.
Cervero's lawyer, Edson Ribeiro, said his client had
informed investigators of his trip to London. Cervero had tried
to transfer 500,000 reais ($188,679) to his daughter and had
transferred ownership of three apartments, Ribeiro said.
"There is no criminal activity in these two acts," said
Ribeiro, adding he would seek habeas corpus for his client.
Last month, the same prosecutors in the southern city of
Curitiba indicted Paulo Roberto Costa, another former Petrobras
executive, and leaders of top Brazilian engineering firms.
Cervero, along with a consultant and lobbyist, were accused
of paying out $40 million in kickbacks to political parties,
executives and contractors, as well as accepting $13 million in
bribes from Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries
.
Samsung Heavy Industries never responded to request for
comment.
Concern over the corruption scandal is driving shares and
bonds of Petrobras to multiyear lows and spurring concerns of a
slowdown in much-needed infrastructure projects in Brazil.
The team of prosecutors in Curitiba has vowed to expand
their investigation, and the Supreme Court in Brasilia in
February is expected to reveal the names of politicians who
allegedly received kickbacks.
President Dilma Rousseff was Petrobras' chair from 2003 to
2010, when much of the graft took place, but has denied any
knowledge of the scheme or wrongdoing.
Cervero, whom Petrobras fired in March, held various
positions there. He was international director when it purchased
a Pasadena, Texas, refinery that critics say it overpaid for.
($1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)