By Caroline Stauffer
| SAO PAULO, March 27
SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian police on Friday
arrested the CEO of Grupo Galvão, the latest executive arrested
in a corruption probe focused on state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Dario Galvão, chief executive of the construction group, and
Guilherme Esteves, who is being investigated for funneling bribe
money, were taken to federal police headquarters in the southern
city of Curitiba, according to a court spokeswoman.
Trials are underway there in what has become Brazil's
biggest-ever corruption probe known as Operation Car Wash.
In December, prosecutors accused the CEO of participating in
a cartel of construction executives that fixed prices on
contracts at Petrobras, as the oil company is known.
Federal Judge Sergio Moro called Galvão the mastermind of
the company's criminal activity and said he posed a risk of
committing more crimes. Prosecutors have proof of his crimes
from 2008 until 2014, Moro wrote in a court decision.
Moro also cited evidence that Esteves used secret accounts
abroad to funnel large bribes to employees at Petrobras and rig
producer SeteBrasil.
Two dozen of Brazil's biggest engineering firms are being
investigated for overcharging on Petrobras contracts and using
the excess to bribe executives, politicians and political
parties.
A spokeswoman for Grupo Galvão declined to comment on the
arrest. Esteves was not available for comment.
In a sign of the broadening economic impact of the probe,
Galvão Engenharia, part of Grupo Galvão, filed for bankruptcy
earlier this week.
Galvão Engenharia was also one of 23 companies blacklisted
by Petrobras in December, with the oil company cutting off
payments and banning the firms from bidding on future contracts.
Nearly 100 people, including the treasurer of President
Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party, have been indicted in the
year-old probe, and prosecutors say more criminal charges will
be presented. About 20 executives and money changers are
currently in state and federal jails in Curitiba, including the
head of Galvão Engenharia, Erton Fonseca.
Eduardo Leite, vice president of another firm accused of
belonging to the cartel, Camargo Correa, was transferred to
house arrest this week after agreeing to a plea bargain deal to
cooperate with investors. Another executive from the firm would
be released soon, the court spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)