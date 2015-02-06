By Stephen Eisenhammer and Aluisio Pereira
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Feb 6 Aldemir Bendine,
the new chief of Brazil's embattled oil company Petrobras
, spent recent years dutifully pushing the leftist
government's economic agenda while also pleasing private
shareholders - a tricky balance that will be key to his survival
in a much tougher job.
While many investors had hoped for a more independent
figure, President Dilma Rousseff opted instead on Friday to
choose a loyal footsoldier who has worked at the country's
largest bank by assets, Banco do Brasil from the age
of 15, eventually becoming its CEO.
Like Petrobras, Banco do Brasil is a hybrid - run by the
government, but also accountable to private-sector shareholders.
Under Bendine's leadership, the bank appealed to both groups,
expanding loans to support the economy in the wake of the global
financial crisis, while its shares soared about 90 percent.
Asked why Rousseff picked Bendine, an official close to her
told Reuters: "Maybe because he (made) big profits while he was
CEO?". The official noted the bank likely made about 12 billion
reais ($4.4 billion) last year, up from 10.4 billion in 2013.
However, Petrobras will be an entirely different challenge
for the 51-year-old of Italian descent, who worked his way up
after starting as an intern, in part due to strong connections
to Rousseff and her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Petrobras is ensnared in a huge graft and bribery scheme,
with former executives accused of conspiring with construction
and engineering firms to overcharge for projects and then kick
money back to political parties, including Rousseff's own
Workers Party.
Critics worry that Bendine's background and loyalty to
Rousseff will make him less likely to push back against the
heavy-handed government intervention many blame for the
company's woes in recent years.
"His mission at Banco do Brasil was to carry out the wishes
of the government," said John Forman, a consultant and former
executive at oil regulator ANP.
"He probably won't have the necessary independence to be a
counter-weight to government ideas of what should be done (at
Petrobras)," said Forman, who does not know Bendine personally.
Bendine did not respond to requests for an interview Friday.
NOT A "YES MAN"
Others say, however, that Bendine should not be seen as a
mere government yes-man.
He took the top job at Banco do Brasil in 2009 after then
CEO Antonio Lima was pushed aside after reportedly refusing to
follow government instructions to lower borrowing costs to help
pull Brazil out of recession.
Yet, under Bendine's leadership, the bank was often more
rigorous than some other state-run institutions.
For example, in recent years, Banco do Brasil resisted heavy
political pressure to help provide loans for the stadium built
to host World Cup soccer games in Sao Paulo. Caixa Economica
Federal, another state-run lender, eventually took the project -
which has since faced financial difficulties.
In 2012, when Rousseff's government again pushed state
lenders to lend at cheaper rates, Banco do Brasil did so - but
also raised service fees above many of its competitors, helping
to keep the bank's profitability high.
Even as Banco do Brasil expanded its loan portfolio, its
overall staff numbers fell slightly, from about 114,000 at the
end of 2012 to 112,000 last September. In that same period,
Caixa's staff rose from 89,700 to 100,000 people.
Some investors have also praised Bendine's ability to
surround himself with qualified technocrats - especially Ivan
Monteiro, who was his vice president for finance at Banco do
Brasil and will now become Petrobras' chief financial officer.
Bendine was entangled in a minor scandal last year after
local papers reported Banco do Brasil had sidestepped usual
protocols to approve a 2.7 million reais ($975,000) loan to
Brazilian reality TV star Val Marchiori. All parties involved
denied wrongdoing.
Born in the small town of Paraguacu Paulista in the interior
of Sao Paulo state, Bendine has two daughters. He has an MBA
from the Catholic University in Rio de Janeiro and according to
local media reports enjoyed listening to Queen in his youth.
