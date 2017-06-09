RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said an employee of a service provider for Odebrecht Óleo e Gas died after injuries sustained in an explosion on the NS 32 drillship, according to a statement on Friday.

Petrobras said three people were injured in the accident and sent to the hospital. Two of them were in serious condition, the company said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)