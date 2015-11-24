SAO PAULO Nov 24 Brazilian state-run lender BNDES said on Tuesday federal police had taken documents related to Grupo Sao Fernando in the latest phase of a sprawling corruption investigation that has hit the country's sugar and ranching industries.

Prosecutors said earlier they were investigating questionable loans to bankrupt sugar mill Usina Sao Fernando, which is controlled by rancher Jose Carlos Bumlai, a close friend of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrested on Tuesday.

BNDES denied any irregularities in its loans to Grupo Sao Fernando. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)