RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 Shareholders of Petrobas, Brazil's state-run oil producer, elected new members to the board of directors on Wednesday, outgoing board member Silvio Sinedino told Reuters.

Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of miner Vale SA , will take over as chairman of the board at Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Sinedino added.

Luciano Coutinho, head of state development bank BNDES, and lawyer Luiz Navarro will represent the government on the board, alongside Petrobras Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, said Sinedino.

Other individuals elected to the board include Segen Estesen, Luiz Nelson Carvalho, Roberto Da Cunha Castelo Branco, Walter Mendes De Oliveira Filho, Deyvid Bacelar and Guilherme Affonso Ferreira, according to Sinedino.