BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has sold $2.5 billion in 100-year bonds as the company seeks financing in the face of a cash crunch aggravated by a corruption scandal.
Petrobras sold the 6.85 percent bonds due in June 2115 at an 81.07 percent discount to face value, to yield 8.45 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.