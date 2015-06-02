BRASILIA, June 1 Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has sold $2.5 billion in 100-year bonds as the company seeks financing in the face of a cash crunch aggravated by a corruption scandal.

Petrobras sold the 6.85 percent bonds due in June 2115 at an 81.07 percent discount to face value, to yield 8.45 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)