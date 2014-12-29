(Corrects paragraph 4 to show investors must hold 25 percent of
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 29 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras could be declared in technical default on some
of its foreign debt as early as Tuesday if bondholders adhere to
a campaign to force it to speed up its assessment of losses in a
giant corruption scandal.
The campaign, which is being led by New York-based Aurelius
Capital, applies only to the $54 billion of Petrobras bonds
governed by U.S. law in New York state. Aurelius, a "distressed
debt" or "vulture" fund, is asking investors to put the company
into default as "a precautionary step," according to a Dec. 29
letter from the firm reviewed by Reuters.
Under the terms of those bonds, Petrobras is
required to provide third-quarter financial statements within 90
days of the end of a quarter, in this case by Monday, Dec. 29.
Petrobras has not published those accounts because allegations
of contract-fixing and bribery at the company have raised doubts
about the true value of its assets.
For the default declaration to take effect on any of the
more than 20 U.S. law bonds outstanding, investors holding at
least 25 percent of any one series must request the action,
Aurelius said in the letter to fellow bondholders.
Aurelius was a leading member of a group of investors that
refused to accept a debt restructuring with Argentina, taking
the country to court.
Petrobras, which first planned to release results in early
November, has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 as new corruption
allegations came to light, saying it had a waver from investors
but not giving any details.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
"We believe bondholders should immediately take the prudent
precaution of giving formal notice of default," Aurelius
managing director Eleanor Chan wrote. "While mere notice of
default should not itself cause a crisis, bondholders cannot
avoid a crisis merely by sticking their heads in the sand and
accepting Petrobras' assurances as a certainty."
Few have suggested Petrobras will be unable to pay its debts
in the short or medium term. It has huge oil resources and the
backing of the Brazilian government, whose officials have said
they will backstop the company.
Petrobras, though, is already frozen out of capital markets
because of the scandal and is in danger of losing its
investment-grade debt rating, a situation that would reduce the
pool of potential investors and raise its borrowing costs.
A notice of default will require Petrobras to provide
financial statements by early March or face calls for early
repayment of debt.
Even if matters do not reach that stage, the declaration
will increase pressure on Petrobras executives to negotiate with
bondholders and come to a credible accounting of the costs of
the corruption scandal, a reckoning that Petrobras' own CEO said
could take months.
"If Petrobras releases its third quarter financial
statements by the beginning of March, the default will be
cured," Aurelius said. "If Petrobras still has not released its
third quarter financials by early March, the underlying causes
of the delay may be considerably worse than is understood
today."
