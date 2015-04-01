SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem started an internal investigation into allegations of improper payments to state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA despite not being summoned in official investigations in Brazil or abroad, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

Twenty-nine engineering firms are being investigated by Brazil's comptroller general in a giant kickback and price-fixing scandal focused on Petrobras, as the oil company is known.

According to the filing, Braskem has hired law firms based in Brazil and the United States to run the internal probe. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)