BRIEF-Motorola Solutions buys Interexport for an undisclosed amount
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's comptroller general, known as the CGU, has opened a case against eight construction firms that have contracts with state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, it said in a Wednesday statement.
The process against Camargo Correa SA, Engevix SA, Galvao Engenharia SA, IESA, Mendes Junior SA, Grupo OAS SA, Queiroz Galvao SA and UTC-Constran could prevent them from signing new contracts and lead to fines and other penalties, the CGU said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.
* High winds, up to two feet of snow forecast (Adds Massachusetts governor comment)