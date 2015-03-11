RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's office of the
comptroller general said on Wednesday it has opened a case
against 10 additional construction firms that have contracts
with state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The case runs against Alumni Engenharia, GDK, Promon
Engenharia, Andrade Gutierrez, Fidens Engenharia, Sanko Sider,
Odebrecht, Odebrecht Óleo e Gás, Odebrecht Ambiental and SOG
Óleo e Gás, according to a statement from the comptroller
general, known as the CGU.
The process may prevent the companies from signing new
contracts and lead to fines and other penalties.
In December, Brazil's comptroller general opened a case
against eight construction companies that had ties with
Petrobras, which is involved in a massive corruption scandal.
As part of the scheme, several engeneering firms have been
charged with forming a cartel that funneled funds from Petrobras
contracts to politicians.
