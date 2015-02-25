By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil has no plans to
capitalize Petrobras at the moment despite market fears the
state-run oil company could need fresh capital after Moody's
Investors Service stripped it of its investment grade credit
rating, two government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
Moody's cut Petrobras' rating by two notches late on Tuesday
and kept the firm on review for further downgrade, citing
concerns over an ongoing corruption scandal and liquidity
pressures.
"We have no plans to capitalize Petrobras," said one of the
officials, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. "The
government is not planning to make any cash transfers to
Petrobras."
The same official added that the government was worried that
the Petrobras downgrade could end up having a contagion effect
on Brazil's sovereign rating.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)