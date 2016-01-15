RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 15 Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA will only seek new capital from the
Brazilian government as a last resort and that no such bailout
is under consideration for the heavily indebted state-led oil
company, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro told reporters on
Friday.
Petrobras, as the company is known, understands the
challenge of selling $15 billion of assets to reduce debt and
limit new investment cuts, but is confident the company will
reach its goal by year-end, Monteiro said.
He added that he does not believe a possible initial public
sale of stock by Saudi Arabia's Aramco will reduce
demand for Petrobras assets.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)