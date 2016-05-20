SAO PAULO May 20 The nominee for chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Pedro Parente, plans to keep his post as chairman of exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA if the companies see no conflict of interest.

The plan, announced in a BM&FBovespa securities filing on Friday, followed news from the oil company, known as Petrobras, that its board would meet on Monday to discuss Parente's appointment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)