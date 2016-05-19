RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA May 19 Brazil named
Pedro Parente chief executive officer of state-led oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, part of moves by interim Brazilian
President Michel Temer to revamp economic policy and shore up
the debt-laden oil producer.
Parente, an engineer and former Bunge Ltd executive
who was chief of staff for President Fernando Henrique Cardoso,
replaces Aldemir Bendine, according to a presidential
spokesperson. Bendine had been running Petrobras, as
the company is known, since January 2015.
(Reporting by Lisandra Parguassu, additional reporting by Jeb
Blount)