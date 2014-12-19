BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff is considering Aloizio Mercadante, her chief of staff,
or incoming Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa for the position of
chairman of state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro
SA's board, a source with knowledge of the situation said on
Friday.
Rousseff, who on Thursday promised to stamp out graft at
the firm and place it under strict corporate governance, needs
to appoint a new chairman to replace outgoing Finance Minister
Guido Mantega, said the source, who is not allowed to speak on
the record because the matter remains under discussion.
Barbosa could be seen as a slight favorite to win the
position, as a way to balance power between the planning and the
finance ministries, according to the source. Still, Mercadante
has become Rousseff's closest aide in the past months - a fact
that could catapult him to the position, the source noted.
The appointment of a new chairman for Petrobras,
as the company is widely known, comes at a time when the largest
state firm in Brazil is grappling with the worst corruption
scandal of its 61-year history. In recent years, the chairman of
Petrobras, which is majority controlled by the federal
government, steered the company's long-term strategy and aligned
it with the government's development policy priorities.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras from 2003 to 2010 when
much of the alleged graft and money-laundering scheme took place
at the company. She has said previously that she did nothing
wrong and has pledged to get to the bottom of the scandal.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company has 10 board members. Apart
from Mantega, another three top government officials are on the
board.
Prosecutors allege that executives at Petrobras conspired
for years to inflate the price of refineries, ships, advertising
and other goods and services. They said contractors then kicked
back a percentage of the inflated contracts to executives and
members of Rousseff's ruling coalition in the form of bribes and
campaign contributions.
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)