BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's government, the controlling shareholder of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, nominated economist Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho to be chairman of the board of the state-run oil producer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The nomination will be subject to a vote at a shareholder meeting on April 28, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)