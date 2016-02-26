SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Friday it had agreed on the terms of a deal to obtain $10 billion in financing from China Development Bank.

Petrobras, the world's most indebted oil company, said in a securities filing the agreement included supplying Chinese companies with fuel, similar to a deal reached in 2009. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Brad Haynes; Editing by Diane Craft)