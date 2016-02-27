* China loan comes at crucial time for troubled Petrobras
* Loan is for $5 billion to $10 billion -source
* Payment can be in oil or cash at China's request -source
* Loan boosts China Bank's Brazil exposure, but amount
unclear
(Rewrites, adds source comment, loan detail, Petrobras debt
background, tallies of China's Petrobras loans)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 A Chinese loan of up to
$10 billion to Brazil's Petrobras could pay nearly all its $12
billion in maturing obligations in 2016, easing pressure on the
oil company as it struggles to fix its troubled finances by
selling assets and slashing spending.
The credit line to Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
state-run Petrobras is formally known, is from China Development
Bank and was announced on Friday. It is for $5 billion
to $10 billion and can be repaid in cash or oil at China's
request, a source involved in debt talks told Reuters.
Petrobras has about $130 billion in obligations, making it
the world's most indebted oil producer and one of the world's
most indebted non-financial companies.
"The loan increases China's commitment to Petrobras and will
go a long way to pay the $12 billion coming due this year," said
the source, who asked not to be identified because permission to
speak publicly about the loan had not been granted.
A giant price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back
scandal, which continues to generate arrests in Brazil and
abroad, led to record Petrobras losses and write-downs in 2014.
Its formerly investment-grade debt rating has been downgraded to
"junk" status as a result, limiting access to capital markets
and increasing finance costs.
The Brazilian oil company, hit as well by a plunge in oil
prices, has been forced to sell assets and slash
spending by about half, putting off investments in giant new
offshore discoveries and helping fuel Brazil's worst economic
downturn in more than a century.
Petrobras has long been Brazil's biggest company and largest
investor, with its infrastructure investments surpassing those
of the government until recently.
The terms from China Development Bank are similar to a 2009
deal in which Petrobras guaranteed the supply of up to 200,000
barrels of oil a day to China's state oil firm Sinopec
for 10 years, Petrobras said.
The new loan comes at a time when Petrobras' debt and its
difficulty in meeting a goal to sell $14 billion of assets this
year has raised concern that it will have to make deeper cuts.
Further cuts are likely to boost unemployment and limit oil
output needed to pay the company's future obligations. They also
put at risk tens of billions of dollars in royalties the
government is counting on to promote development and improve
health care and education.
President Dilma Rousseff on Jan. 15 reversed long-standing
government policy by saying she did not rule out injecting new
capital into the embattled oil company, a move that would ease
Petrobras' debt and investment problems but weaken the finances
of a government whose debt has also been cut to junk status.
While the new loan is a substantial increase in Chinese
commitment to Petrobras, the exact amount of the China
Development Bank's exposure is not clear. China has agreed to
lend Petrobras as much as $15 billion when the 10-year 2009 loan
is included, the source said.
A Petrobras spokeswoman said the new loan raised China's
commitment to $15 billion when $5 billion loaned by China
Development Bank last year to a Petrobras subsidiary in the
Netherlands was included.
Petrobras said in its statement on Friday that the new $10
billion loan contract was the result of a cooperation accord
signed between Brazil and China in May.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alonso Soto;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom Hogue)