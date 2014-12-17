SAO PAULO Dec 17 Brazil's comptroller general, known as the CGU, said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA overpaid $659.4 million for the Pasadena refinery in Texas it finished buying in 2008.

The CGU said in a statement that 22 people including former Petrobras executives Jose Sergio Gabrielli, Nestor Cervero, Paulo Roberto Costa, Renato Duque and Jorge Zelada could be responsible for the overpayment.

The CGU is also investigating eight construction firms that have contracts with the oil company as part of a growing corruption probe. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)