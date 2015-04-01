(Adds comments from companies)
SAO PAULO, April 1 Another five Brazilian
construction and engineering firms have been added to an
investigation of contractors that allegedly participated in a
corruption ring at state-run oil company Petrobras, the office
of the comptroller general said on Wednesday.
The companies include Techint Engenharia e Construções Ltda,
NM Engenharia e Construções Ltda, Construcap CCPS Engenharia e
Comércio SA, Niplan Engenharia SA, and Jaraguá Equipamentos
Industriais Ltda, the agency known as CGU said in a statement.
Twenty-nine of Brazil's top builders are under investigation
for suspected overpricing of contracts in a multibillion-dollar
scheme that funneled bribes to Petrobras executives and
politicians.
The case may exclude the companies from new contracts with
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is
formally known, and lead to fines and other penalties.
NM Engenharia said in a statement it would cooperate with
authorities, had not previously been investigated, and lamented
being tied to the situation after 35 years of serving Petrobras.
Niplan said it had "never practiced any type of illegal act
in its commercial relations."
Techint said it would clarify any doubts when it presents
its defense. Construcap denied participating in any price-fixing
cartel and said it would cooperate with authorities.
A representative of Jaraguá Equipamentos Industriais could
not be reached for comment. The CGU said it may still expand the
investigation to cover more companies.
Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal is rippling through
various sectors of the national economy, threatening to stall
major infrastructure projects as so many engineering firms come
under investigation.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marta Nogueira; Additional
reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia Editing by W Simon;
Editing by Richard Chang)